Street protests if Shabbir Shah not provided medical aid: DFP

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has warned the Government of India of street protests in the territory if it did not provide proper medical care to illegally detained ailing party chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, who is lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail. The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the family of Shabbir Ahmed Shah had gone to meet him in Tihar jail and found him seriously ill. He said that the family of the ailing leader had time and again stressed that Shabbir Shah was suffering from many serious ailments which needed immediate treatment, however, their repeated pleas were not even heard by the court.

The spokesman said that now the health condition of Shabbir Shah had deteriorated to the extent that every party member and activist had started showing concern.

He warned the Indian government to take practical measures about providing suitable treatment to the ailing leader otherwise the party leaders and activists.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp