Street criminals gang busted

Rawalpindi

New Town Circle police have busted a gang of street criminals and arrested its three members besides recovering two motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, New Town circle police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Afzal Ahmed Kosar, conducted operation and netted three criminals namely Dilawar Bahadar, Muhammad Ali and Sajid Riaz, allegedly involved in street crimes and money extortion cases. He informed police also recovered two motorcycles, five pistols with 25 rounds, 12 snatched mobile phones and cash Rs 50,000 from their possession.—APP