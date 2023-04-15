Street criminals, fake CTD officials held

The District City police claimed to have busted two most-wanted gangs involved in recent street crime incidents in the city. Meanwhile, two fake Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officers and as many suspects involved in vehicle snatchings in the city were also arrested during various raids in Karachi.

Members of the two most-wanted gangs were arrested during raids in different areas of Old City, including Kalri and Risala. Police said the gangs used to commit street crime in the city on stolen motorcycles.Six pistols and two stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

The recovered motorcycles had been stolen from the limits of the Docks and Surjani police stations. The arrested suspects were identified as Nadeem, Azizur Rehman, alias Aziz, Abdullah, Yasin, alias Adha Ganja, Iqbal, alias Mehka, Kamran and Arshad.Separately, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested two suspects, including a key member of the notorious Sajan gang involved in several cases of theft of trucks.

The AVLC’s Orangi Town and Shah Faisal divisions during a raid near the Northern Bypass arrested a man, Bashir Brohi, said to be one of the most important operatives of the Sajan gang involved in several incidents of stealing large trucks, and another suspect, Ghulam Chandio, who stole cars of old models from different areas of Karachi and sold their parts.Police also recovered a Hino truck stolen from Surjani Town and a Suzuki Khyber stolen from Shah Faisal Colony from them.

Meanwhile, police arrested two men who posed as CTD officials in a raid within the limits of the Site Super Highway police station.