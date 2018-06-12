Street criminals arrested

The police have arrested 39 persons involved in street crimes during the current year and recovered snatched valuables worth Rs 1.5 million, gold ornaments, lap top, mobile phones and looted cash from their possession.

A police spokesman said that on the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Buugvi asked all police officials and Station House Offices (SHOs) to launch aggressive campaign against those involved in street crime.

During this drive, the capital police obtained the record of those persons who had ever remained involved in street crimes and arrested 39 criminals.—APP

