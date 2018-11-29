Street criminals among 14 held with arms, bikes

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested 14 outlaws including street criminals, recovered arms, motorcycles and cell phones during separate actions in the metropolis on Thursday.

On a tip-off regarding presence of wanted criminals, the police and Rangers closed all exits and entrances in Sharafi Goth, Muhammad Wali Goth, other areas of Malir and conducted search operation.

During separate actions, the LEAs arrested 10 outlaws. Another accused Muslim s/o Dar Muhammad was held after recovery of arms and ammunition.—INP

