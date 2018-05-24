Street criminals among 10 held with arms, other valuables

The police arrested 10 outlaws including culprits involved in street crimes, gamblers and recovered arms and other valuables during separate actions here on Wednesday.

The Korangi Police during a raid in Zia Colony of Karachi apprehended an accused Naeem with arms and looted valuables.

Four gamblers were held with gambling material and cash during a raid on gambling den in Chakiwara locality.

During separate actions in Baloch Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and PIA, arrested five culprits involved in street crimes and kidnapping for ransom.

Separate cases were registered against the detainees at concerned police stations and investigation was kicked off. —INP

