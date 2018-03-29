I would love to talk about street crime in Karachi. The year 2017 was a relatively peaceful year. There were no strikes and no lockdowns and, of course, no major incidents of terrorism. A few protests or rallies were taken care of by the police. However, there was no respite for citizens who continued to fall prey to ever-increasing street crimes and robberies. The official data on street crime is no reliable indicator, as most of it goes unreported.

The Karachi operation may have curtailed targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom and other serious crimes but it failed to curb street crime, which witnessed a gradual rise with each passing year. Indeed, the operation may have been merely a safety blanket for residents of the city who believed it had succeeded in controlling street crime.

Four years before the Karachi operation, from 2010 to 2013, the overall number of crime incidents reported was 175,286 but it gradually increased to 239,405 after the four years of the operation, from 2014 to 2017, according to crime statistics compiled by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC). According to the data, the number of thefts of four-wheelers, two-wheelers and mobile phones remained the highest before and during the Karachi operation.

Street crimes like snatching of mobiles phones, cars, jewellery etc are rampant nowadays and jumped up recently in Karachi as the issue might be overlooked by the law-enforcement agencies and they are witnessed busy in fighting major issues, like restoring peace and apprehending of militants and hitmen or ongoing operations against terrorists. This is a wonderful job but while handling major issues, the minor ones have been overlooked which led to an increase in street crimes. In cities like Karachi, one cannot find a person without a story of snatching a cell phone or whooping cash.

NEELAM WASEEM

Karachi

