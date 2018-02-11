I want to draw attention of the city administrator and other relevant authorities about the problem of street crimes in Karachi. We all know that it’s illegal to snatch someone’s personal belongings. In many areas of Karachi, people are not safe while they are moving during any time. Last night the same situation happened with my father when he arrived at bus-stop, two motorcyclists immediately came and snatched the bag carrying some important documents, money and mobile.

Even the students are also not safe while they are going to school and colleges. Street crimes have become a vast problem of our society which is increasing day by day due to number of reasons. I request the higher authorities, especially the Karachi Police, to take some severs steps so that everyone can live a peaceful life without any kind of fear specially street crimes.

NAEEMA JAWAID

Karachi

