Street crimes have now become a norm in Karachi and a regular feature for its citizens. In almost all areas of Karachi, especially in Korangi, car, motorcycle, mobile, jewellery and wallet snatching are rampant. With street crimes witnessing a surge in various parts of the city in recent months, Korangi police has established a dedicated squad of 100 police to counter the rising incidents of street crimes in its jurisdiction.

According to a report the decision to form a separate squad to deal with street crimes came after Korangi police reported hundreds of cases of mugging within the first eight months of the ongoing year. The decision of the concerned authorities deserves appreciation and such a positive step can be the source to have a control upon it. We believe that this praiseworthy step will be carried out everywhere in the country to make Pakistan free from crimes.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN

Via email

