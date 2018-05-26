I would like to draw the kind attention of concerned authorities towards street crimes through the column of your esteemed newspaper. Street crime has become a serious issue in Karachi and almost everywhere the youth is targeted in these crimes. The common crimes are categorized as mobile phone snatching, car lifting, robberies and to name a few others.

People are not safe anywhere, if the present situation persists, it is going to be the most dangerous in the world. Police is not doing their duties to check out the illegal activities, as it seems to be helpless in the face of the gravity of the situation. I, therefore, request you to kindly publish this narrative in the columns of your esteemed newspaper. The concerned authorities should look into the matter and try to bring improvement in the country.

MISAL JABEEN

Karachi

