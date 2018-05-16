Street crime

As all of us know that police is responsible for maintaining public safety and security by enforcing the law. Officers patrol the streets in cars, respond to calls, track down criminals, arrest offenders and direct traffic, among other duties. But it is very painful to say that Turbat police is very weak in tracking down those committing street crimes such as snatching of smart-phones, jewellery, cash etc. Sometimes these heinous acts lead to the death of those being preyed upon.

The Government of Baluchistan, whose main task is to maintain peace and order, should take measures which should serve as deterrence against street crimes.

YAHYA FIDA

Turbat

