Street children have equal right over life’s amenities: President

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said street children had equal right to all facilities of life and commended the services of an international non-governmental organization ‘Muslim Hands’ for the the uplift of such children.

The President expressed these views while talking to Street Child Football Team Players which is leaving for Russia to participate in Street Child Football World Cup and officials of ‘Muslim Hands’ here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said ‘Muslim Hands’ rendered remarkable services for mainstreaming the street children in various fields of life including sports.

He emphasized that promotion of sports was imperative for establishing a healthy and progressive society and all efforts in that direction were highly commendable.

The President advised the players to always keep their confidence high in the playground and added that players should always accord priority to national respect and honour.

He asked the young players to focus on education in addition to sports as an important step towards development and prosperity.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs Pir Muhammad Amin ul Hasnat Shah said the children were going to Russia with a passion of success and hoped that they would win laurels for the country.

Chairman ‘Muslim Hands’ Syed Lakhte Hasnain Shah was also present.—APP