Street children day celebrated with kids in Pir Wadhai

Zubair Qureshi

Number of children found living, working and begging on streets of Pakistan has been growing despite efforts to provide basic education and aid. Currently, the unofficial number estimated of such children is between 1.2 to 1.5 million who end up on the streets due to many factors including, poverty, neglect, family problems, natural disasters and displacement, violence in homes and schools and lack of adequate employment, education and social welfare systems.

This was revealed by Executive Director of Society for Protection of Rights of Children (SPARC), Dr Fakhar Sohail during an event held with the street children of Pir Wadhai, Rawalpindi’s area where most of the private transporters operate. The area is populated largely by slum dwellers and child labourers. SPARC ED further told that a survey conducted by SPARC in 2017 revealed that once on the streets, these children then become even more vulnerable to other abuses including drug-addiction, trafficking and sexual abuse. Some other risks faced by these children include homelessness, malnutrition and marginalization from mainstream society. The main objective behind it was to give a louder voice to the millions of street children in Pakistan so their rights should not be ignored. Pakistan having ratified UNCRC has a legal obligation to work for ensuring that all children’s rights are integrated into National however the Government policies and practices usually fail to include street children. When the rights owed to them are denied, the things usually taken for granted are healthcare, education and justice.

SPARC has established Centers for Street Children in metropolitan cities with the support of Kindernothhilfe. SPARC provides them access to food, water and sanitation facilities and also encourages them to acquire education and learn skills. They are mainstreamed in Government schools and given vocational trainings to earn a decent living. SPARC also organizes free Medical camps and doctors’ visits to ensure healthcare to the children. Each Center for Street Children caters to almost 300 to 500 children on annual basis.

According to the survey, the average contribution of a street child in house hold income stood at PKR 1,272 per month in Rawalpindi. 72% children have remained a victim of physical abuse whereas 4% children had suffered street violence in some form in the city. A deprivation of basic facilities for families of street children was identified as the lack of availability of clean drinking water with the ratio at 16%. 72% of the street children receive meal three times a day whereas 28% children consume meals twice a day.