Street beggars or earners

Begging is one of the crucial issues of Pakistan which has not been taken into account seriously. It is also giving birth to different main issues like robbery, street crimes, violence and suppression of poor. I’m a citizen of Karachi and facing such an issue where these so-called beggars openly demand for money or alms. It will take hardly 2 minutes for them to surround you at a public place. Begging nowadays is so common and almost found on every roundabout, pavement, in front of mosque and main roads.

According to research, beggary is an organised crime in Pakistan where they are being led for such an act and they earn much more easily than weary travellers back from his workplace who keeps alms in their hands thinking they are needy. These beggars should be given some tasks according to their skills so that they get to know the worth of earning and hardworking. I would like the concerned authorities to take a solemn action towards street begging which is increasing at an alarming rate.

SAROSH SULTANA

Karachi

