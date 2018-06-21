Street beggars

Through your esteemed newspaper, I want to draw the attention of the public to a very grave problem of our society, i.e. SOCIETY. In bazaars, courts, railway stations, bus stands, hospitals, we come across flocks of beggars. They attack us like sharks. They are so brazen-faced that they do not leave us unless we pay them some money. The beggars of our country are very sharp. They read the faces perfectly well. They know the psychology of the people.

They also know the art of exploiting the situation. They trap their victims by using different means. This profession has established itself as an industry in our country. A great number of people are involved in this business. They are all rascals and terrorists. The beggars that we see are just their tools. The mafia that supports them is very strong. Government machinery is helpless before this chain.

In this industry, crippled people, children and women play the main role. They tell sensational stories and deceive the people. They are expert in their skill and succeed in getting alms from those who themselves need money bitterly. As a nation, we have lost the distinction between right and wrong. We are in the habit of finding shortcuts. We avoid hard work. The result is that every one of us wants to have his way to the destination without labour.

When the Westerners say that the Pakistanis are a nation of beggars, they are not totally unjustified. From top to bottom, a vast majority of us are beggars. When we give up self- respect, the others will degrade us whenever they find an opportunity. The simple method of putting an end to this evil is that we should not pay any attention to them. If everyone does so, this practice will surely come to an end.

RAHIMEEN KALEEM

Karachi

