Streamlining PSM affairs

NAB has become extremely active and taking up disputes of greater magnitude. PSM is one such organisation that has been ruined by massive corruption and mismanagement. NAB must probe the destruction of the premier organisation.

Once a pride of the nation, it was brought to the brink of ruin by its administrators. A comprehensive investigation into PSM affairs is needed. We must fix the responsibility and bring the culprits to book. The standing committee of the National assembly has taken notice of this matter. The successive Chairmen were involved in mass scale corruption. Their names should be put on the Exit Control List on immediate basis.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

