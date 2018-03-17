Streamlining life in Capital

TWO orders that the Supreme Court has passed would go a long way in streamlining life in the Federal Capital and mitigating miseries of both its citizens and visitors. It has issued direction for removal of blockades from some particular roads and also asked CDA to eliminate both child labour and beggary from Islamabad within a week.

There is a perception that courts are too frequently interfering in affairs that are considered to be domain of the executive. But the courts have to intervene only when the relevant agencies and departments either do not fulfil their responsibilities or close their eyes to genuine problems and grievances of the general public. It is for the judiciary to provide justice to the people if they are wronged and therefore, the actions that help ease life of the people are welcomed by all segments of the society. The public-interest matters on which the court has issued directions have been agitating minds of the people since long and there was consistent demand of the citizens to take remedial steps. Like closure of cellular phone service, there was also absolutely no justification for closure of busy roads in the name of security, leading to congestion, blockades and wastage of precious time and fuel. That is why commuters and drivers have took a sigh of relief over removal of road barriers from two places but still there are several other points and roads that deserve attention of the court. Beggars have also made life of the citizens miserable as they roam about freely on busy intersections and some of them are also believed to be criminals involved in theft, pick-pocketing and purse snatching. Most of them are professional beggars, who are deployed by their gangs at specific points, locations and according to media reports, many of them are owners of houses and public transport in the two cities. It would be in the fitness of things if similar orders were also issued to the Administration of Rawalpindi, otherwise those disallowed entry in Islamabad would flock Rawalpindi. The issue of stray dogs has also become a serious problem in almost all localities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, threatening life of the people especially kids and needs urgent attention of the Administration and {then} the court.

Related