Stray kite claims life of youth

Sheikhupura

A youth was killed and three others injured in clash over stray kite here on Sunday, police said. The dispute emerged when a youth tried to catch a stray kite in Ferozwala area of district Sheikhupura.

The two groups of youth attacked each other. They pelted stones at each other and exchanged blow. One youth was killed in the clash while three others were seriously injured. The body and injured were shifted to hospital. The police after registering a case against the members of the two clashing groups have started the investigation.—INP

