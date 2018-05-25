Stray bullet leaves teenage girl dead

Rawalpindi

A teenage girl was left dead when a stray bullet hit her on Thursday morning within Sadiqabad police station Jurisdiction Rawalpindi.

The deceased was identified as Maha Tahir, 16, daughter of Raja Tahir Mehmood a resident of Dhamial camp Rawalpindi.

According to details, Maha’s Parents were in Saudi Arab for Umrah and she was at his Uncle Nasir Mehmood’s Residence Iqbal Town Haroon Chowk in the city.

On Thursday morning she was standing on the roof of the house suddenly a stray bullet hit her on head died at the spot. The body was shifted to District Head Quarters hospital Rawalpindi for medico-legal formalities while Police have launched an investigation into the matter.