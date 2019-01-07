Strategy to increase cotton cultivation, decrease input cost on cards: Minister

Grow cotton, save economy and earn foreign exchange

Staff Reporter

Multan

Government is focusing on formulating a strategy regarding increase in cotton cultivation areas and decrease in input cost, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Mr. Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan said here on Monday.

While addressing at the cotton seminar titled ‘Kapas Ugao, Maheeshat bachao, zar-e-mubadila kamao’ (Grow cotton, save economy and earn foreign exchange) the Minister said the vital importance of cotton for Pakistani economy is no secret. He said it plays very important role for earning foreign exchange. It is generating great benefits to our economy; be it fuel or fodder, cooking oil or employment opportunities for women the importance of cotton is undeniable.

Federal Minister said that our foremost priority is to increase the yield of cotton. We are focusing on formulating a strategy regarding increase in cotton cultivation areas and decrease in input cost, and it would be too early to say more, for our efforts would bring fruition and you will witness that soon, but without co-operation and assistance of cotton researchers, farmers, those related to cotton/textile industry it would be practically impossible to achieve desired results. Federal Minister said that he would share some salient features of our government’s cotton strategy. Planning regarding water conservation, train the cotton farmers with modern techniques of cotton farming, special focus on small farmers, to do away with complicated laws and upgrade them improve cotton mechanization and provision of best cotton seeds.

The Minister said that we could bring past glory, we are working beyond political affiliations. We are rising above political affiliations and providing equal opportunities to farmers and with your co-operation we have targeted to achieve 15 million cotton bales in a year’s time. “I assure you that my resolve is indomitable to revive the cotton status”, added the Minister. Federal Minister said that there is no second opinion about the importance of research and development, since cotton holds a pivotal position in Pakistan’s economy, hence we give prime importance to research and it is the reason that Pakistan stands fourth among large cotton producing countries in the world.

He said that federal and provincial research centers are working in cotton research and these centers have developed cotton varieties which would ward off leaf curl; a lethal cotton plant disease, succeeded against mealy bug which was so drastic a bug that wrecked havoc on cotton fields and in past incurred 2-3 million cotton bales loss, moreover these centers have worked on methods where water could be saved and mechanization of cotton picking. He further said that what lacks is not proper supervision and mutual coordination. All we need to do is to take such steps which could increase cotton cultivation, decrease in input cost and ultimately great benefits to the farmers.

Mehboob said that our government despite economic challenges and scarce resources is well aware of farmers’ dilemma of increased production cost and we are striving to come up with viable solutions. Zero GST on pesticides, subsidy of fertilizers and reduced rates of electricity, moreover an amount is specified for agro loans to small farmers, not just this, our government will announce more in days to come. Minister asked the farmers that work hard and we assure you will not be deprived of your rightful share. We are confident that next year you will give us good returns on cotton, otherwise our government will intervene for the best interest of nation.

He further said that although our government is nascent and facing challenges on many fronts, but we are working on taking some concrete steps for increased cotton yield and we are well aware of issues faced by cotton growers and we will address them. This will not only help our economy and increase foreign exchange resources. He said, despite opposition PTI government is focused and we need your firm support. Federal Minster said that we will soon announce good news for cotton growers.

