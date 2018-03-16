Rawalpindi

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Amir Sheikh on Thursday directed officials of Health departments to devise a strategy to combat dengue, and evolve a plan that it could not emerge with change of weather.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed that surveillance activities or tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited besides, focusing on hotspots from where dengue patients were reported last year.

Micro planning survey for Dengue control had been completed in the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (MCR) limits under which 125,000 houses had been registered, he said.

Meanwhile Leh Management Plan had been devised to save a large population residing along the banks of Nullah Leh, he informed.

He said with the cooperation of Waste Management Company survey was being carried out in areas adjacent to Nullah Leh.

According to plan in the first step disposal of garbage in Leh would be stopped and huge containers would be placed in the catchment area of the nullah.

Dr Amir said that surveillance of the border areas of the federal capital has been completed and special focus was being given to areas adjacent to Leh as garbage thrown in the Nullah was a major source of dengue spread.—APP