Strategy to be evolved for utilisation of human resources: FCCI

Faisalabad

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Vice President Engineer Ihtesham Javaid said a comprehensive strategy would be evolved in consultation with the industry and Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for utilisation of human resources.

Inaugurating career day/job festival at the Government College of Technology Samanabad, he said the institution was producing skilled workers in according to needs of local industrial sector.

Engineer Ihtesham also appreciated the JICA for providing machinery to the institute and said that it had provided an opportunity to students to get proper practical experiences on the latest machinery during their academic studies.—APP

