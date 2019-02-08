Strategy must to bring diversity in ‘PFA’s Scientific Panel’

Salim Ahmed

Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry has chaired a meeting to review the planning and action plan of Punjab Food Authority for 2019. A meeting was held at PFA Head Office here on Friday.

In this connection, PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman gave a briefing about planning and set targets for the current year and progress of Vigilance, Technical and Headquarter Wing. He informed that vigilance cell had discarded a huge quantity of adulterated and unwholesome food worth Rs310 million in 2018. Mostly action was taken against tainted milk and fake carbonated beverages in Punjab. As well as, PFA had conducted 47,671 medical screening tests of food handlers/workers among 4,017 people found ill during 2018.

Further, PFA Food Lab had cleared 6,419 food samples out of 13,716 over meet the food standards. Meanwhile, PFA’s trainers trained 28,890 food workers in Level-I training course. Similarly, PFA Headquarter Wing heard as many as 6,881 cases of different food-related issues at PFA Headquarter last year. It is pertinent to mention here that Minister will take briefing of PFA remaining wings (including resources, licensing, admin and PR) in next week.

The Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry has appreciated the progress 2018 of PFA. He has directed the authority to develop the strategy for bringing diversity in the Scientific Panel and enlarge the circle of awareness campaign. He further said that we are trying hard to make strict rules as punishment for elimination of adulteration in eatables and food products. Minister informed that he will meet CM Punjab to resolve the challenges of human resources in PFA.

