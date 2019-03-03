Strategy formed to develop tourism: Mahmood

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that a strategy has been devised to develop tourism and other natural resources as a foundation for economic growth in Makakand, Hazara and tribal districts of the Province. Several projects have been initiated in industries, tourism and communication sectors adding that Southern districts were being opened for trade in industries and tourist activities.

These views he expressed while talking to the President of Dera Ismail Khan Press Club at Chief Minister secretariat in Peshawar on Saturday. The chief Minister said that media played a vital role in development and prosperity of the people hence the government expected its supporting role in public welfare projects. He said projects of public welfare were being completed on priority basis adding that practical steps were also underwear for launching mega projects in all regions of the province.

He specifically mentioned Peshawer Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi where circular railway track was being established. Swat motorway, economic zones of Rashakai, Hattar and D.I. Khan also included in it, he said. The government was trying to accomplish these projects as early as possible as it would open avenues of trade and communication as well as connect all the regions. He said his government was paying special attention to development in Malakand division Southern districts and tribal districts.

He said that an independent authority like Galiyat Development Authority was under consideration adding that promotion of tourism was among top priorities of the government. He hoped that the media would help the government in promotion of public welfare projects.

