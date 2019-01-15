Strategy evolved for PIA revival: Air Marshal Arshad

Faisalabad

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik has said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved for revival of the national flag-carrier.

In his first public address at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Monday, he said that a short-term plan would ensure smooth functioning of the PIA, while in the long-term the organisation would be revived on permanent basis within next 3-5 years.

He said it was a bigger challenge to revive the PIA as compared to establishment of new airlines. However, he would try to accomplish the task with national commitment and service to Pakistan.

He said that he had a privilege to be part of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and was utilising its support to revive the national flag-carrier.

He said that he had visited Turkey to review the revival of Turkish Airlines. Similarly, he had also reviewed the Qatar model while in coming days he would visit Malaysia and other countries to review and discuss their national airline. He said that the PIA was currently facing losses of Rs 3 billion per month. It has 32 aircraft, out of which only six are generating revenue. He disclosed that nine planes, which were in working condition, had not been been in use for the last nine months.

He said that 18,000 workers were at the PIA payroll. Although their number was in excess to the prescribed strength, they could be utilised by getting more aircraft.

He mentioned 7 loss-making routes and added that the organisation had 36 offices of labour unions, out of which only 10 offices had been closed. He had no link with any political party and was answerable to Pakistan and Allah Almighty, he added.

He said he would address a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday to present more statistics about the present situation of the PIA.—APP

