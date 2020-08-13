Strategy devised to tackle recent wave of terror

A high-level security meeting was held on Thursday at the Headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) under the chairmanship of DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, Additional IGPCTD, DIGP Special Branch, Joint DG IB, DIGs (East, South, West, CTD, CIA and Traffic). , Police, rangers and senior intelligence officials. During the meeting, the security plan for August 14 was reviewed in detail, especially in Karachi and interior Sindh, so that any emergency situation could be dealt with effectively. The meeting also formulated a comprehensive strategy to tackle the recent wave of terrorism, targeted killings and street crime. On the occasion, law enforcement agencies reiterated that all possible steps would be taken to ensure law and order situation in Karachi and inland Sindh. The people were appealed to abide by the prevailing laws and code of conduct for maintaining law and order in the province and in full cooperation with the law enforcement agencies against any mischievous elements and suspicious activities. They were urged to report the incident immediately to the deployed Rangers personnel, on the Rangers Helpline 1101, on the Rangers Helper WhatsApp number 03479001111 by call or SMS.