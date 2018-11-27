Strategy devised to promote trade, industry in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat today in which future course of action and development strategy of the department was pondered over in wake of 100 day agenda of the PTI government.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a strategy has been devised to promote trade and industry in the province. Such industries will be promoted which will help to increase exports as decreasing imports is the policy of the government. Small and medium size enterprises play an important role in national development as they help to increase the employment opportunities.

He disclosed that credit guarantee scheme and loan markup support program is being introduced to promote the cottage industry. Such small-scale industries will be provided support which could replace and replenish the imports volume of the country. He said that loans to the tune of Rs. 3 million will be provided to the graduates of technical institutions to help establish them financially.

On the other side, a plan has also been devised to bring the training institutions under one roof and this would help to promote quality technical education in the province, he added. Punjab Small Industries Corporation will be developed as a focal point for encouraging cottage industry and a comprehensive plan will be devised in this regard.

He said that industrial zone will be developed on Lahore-Sialkot motorway and survey will be completed soon for the establishment of new industrial estates in the province.

Punjab Investment Sahulat Markaz will be established in PBIT to provide facilities to the investors under one roof, he concluded. Secretary Industries, CEO PBIT and other officials attended the meeting.

