Strategy devised to overcome shortage of Anesthetists

Staff Reporter

A top level meeting chaired by Minister Health Punjab has decided to recruit 300 anesthetists and technologists through Punjab Public Service Commission while 400 serving medical officers (MOs) would also be trained as anesthetists. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (SP&SH) Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Special Secretary Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Munir Ahmed and others were also present in the meeting.

Prof. Yasmin Rashid said that training process would be expedited from the January. “34 MOs who were recently trained as anesthetist would be sent to special pool from where they would serve in the districts where there was acute shortage of anesthetists” she said. The Minister directed that mechanism of referral system should be devised till March 31 to reduce work burden on teaching hospitals.

Share on: WhatsApp