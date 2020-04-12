Strategy against Corona on right track: Asad Umar Govt decision whether to ease Covid-19 restrictions or not today

STAFF REPORTER ISLA MA BA D Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said Pakistan’s strategy to prevent Coronavirus is on right track after learning from best practices as well as grey areas across the world. He said this while chairing a high-level meeting held at National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday which reviewed measures taken thus far with detailed analysis of progress in various fields. Umar emphasised the need for effect-based measures to overcome the pandemic. “The local transmission is increasing particularly in populated areas which needed immediate measures for containment,” he warned. Various options came under consideration. The forum carried out an in-depth analysis of pros and cons of each option, and finalized recommendations to be taken up by the NCC for final decision on the subject. The forum dilated upon the 47 days progress started from detection of first case on Feb 26, health projections till April 30 and medical supply line management with focus on procurement and distribution plan of critical requirements. Asad Umar emphasized the need for effect-based measures to overcome the pandemic. The local transmission was increasing particularly in populated areas which needed immediate measures for containment of the virus, he added. He said to ensure optimal utilization of present testing capacity, labs load management and point of care facility should be put in place. To assess efficacy of measures taken, the forum reviewed global and regional data and noted that from the first detected case till today containment measures, social distancing awareness and timely intervention, Pakistan’s strategy was on right track learning from the best practices as well as grey areas across the world. Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) today Monday The meeting will discuss current political and economic situation of the country amid coronavirus pandemic. The meeting would also discuss various proposal for providing immediate relief to the people affected by coronavirus lockdown. Senior leaders of the party will also attend the meeting. The meeting will be held at Prime Minister House in the in the afternoon, the reports added.