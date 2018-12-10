Strategies for socio-economic uplift

Abdul Rahman Malik

THE real development transforms people’s life not just reflect the economic statistics meant to impress the public that Government has undertaken various development projects to improve the living standards, but it would make no sense if human development index paints a dismal picture since countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are seen well ahead of US in HDI rankings calling for gigantic steps on a war-footing basis to improve our HDI, Economic and Social Development Indicators. As per the statistics of United Nations Development Programme, Pakistan ranks 150 as per statistics of the last year-2017, whereas India and Bangladesh retain their upward trends since Pakistan slipped down from the Rank # 117 in 1994 and ranked at bottom 150. This is really terrible as, despite passage of 71 years of independence, our policies have failed miserably to boost human development indicators and socio-economic uplift in our country.

Each year, billions of rupees are allocated for the development projects as proposed by the legislators at provincial and national levels, yet these development projects have so far failed to enhance the country’s human development outlook since these development projects are targeted towards benefitting the big fish rather than bringing any change in the downtrodden masses as real development means more than that, not just economic number game. Most of the developing countries focus on education, health, rule of law and peace since these are the driving forces to change the troubled figures of HDI and contribute largely to the sustainable development where people are ready to accept change and sustain it for the long run. Development means to tap or harness the resources to bring in social economic and political change that boosts the economy and brings prosperity to the country. We have been habitual or have become used to the idea that getting foreign development aid or grants will help develop our poverty-ridden areas especially the rural areas and the slums in urban cities but real development starts with self-development, self-reliance, education and health. Suppose, if we want to educate our children, we should send our children to school to get education and training. The modern development entails four major aspects, these are equality, participation, empowerment and sustainability. It means that whatever the development initiatives are undertaken, these must make sure that these are carried on equality basis by promoting participatory development approaches and empowering people to have their say socially, economically and politically that may create the basis of sustainability of such endeavours.

The monetary grants will never serve as solutions for poverty reduction strategies rather make the poor community dependent on these cash grants that will ultimately destroy their abilities. The Government should impart some technical skills and fund their small enterprises through which the have-nots may generate income and change their financial ability that may raise their economic level to self-reliance. The socio-economic programs should not be aimed at creating beggary or mockery or greed for money violating cultural norms but these should be directed to income generation and skill development.

To bring the real development, we need to study various development models of various nations to know that how these countries transformed the life of people and brought lasting change by implementing effective development policies. In this regard, we can use the development or advancement models of China, Malaysia and Sri Lanka to find out the workable and feasible trends suiting Pakistan’ Development strategies given the current circumstances. The Government in this regard should come up with clear policy by taking all the stakeholders ie NGOs, INGOs including UNDP and World Bank experts, development and economic experts, legislators and policy think-tanks such as Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Prime Institute, SPDC, PIDE, IDEAS-LUMS, NSPP, PITAD and IPRI for policy advice and suggesting strategies that may help Pakistan get out of the crisis . The international development organizations, policy think tanks and planning bodies such as Planning Commission of Pakistan may work out on the plan and may help government devise sustainable Development policy that works for many reasons as in the past the flawed policies have dragged the country into the quagmire of socio-economic issues causing economic crisis and increasing the debt burden over GDP .

The Experts may be taken on board at the national, provincial and district levels to form socio-economic development strategies that may bring the real development in the country. The real development index and the Human Development Index (HDI) rankings will only improve if the government and people be on the same page. The people and opinion leaders must identify the gaps through their voice and write-ups so that the same may be filled to fuel the development planning strategies with sustainable initiatives to raise our bottom rankings to higher scales of development. We have to mull over the socio-economic models of the countries that have achieved tremendous advancement in poverty reduction strategies, human and economic development rankings.

— The writer is freelance columnist, based in Sindh.

Share on: WhatsApp