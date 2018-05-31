Strategic Reform Unit to continue reforms in society

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab’s Strategic Reform Unit (SRU) is playing a significant role in changing outdated laws to protect women’s rights.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, SRU Director General Salam Sufi said that Pakistani society had great potential of change. There is a need to make consecutive efforts to exploit this potential and SRU is committed to do so, he added.

He said that SRU had got the law to control violence against women passed from the assembly by successfully doing advocacy for it. He said that some people initially opposed this law without even reading it. “We engaged Ulema from all schools of thought and other people and convinced them about this law and its importance.

He said ultimately SRU succeeded in its point of view and the law was passed. Sufi said that effort of SRU was acknowledged not only in the country but also in abroad and he was awarded with a “Voices of Solidarity Award”. This award has so far been given to only 5, 0r 6 people in the world.

Responding to a question about soft image of Pakistan, he said that there was a need to highlight true image of Pakistan. Pakistan is a peace loving country. He said that there are many other countries where incidents of violence against women are much more than Pakistan but they are not highlighted in the media like Pakistan.

“The rate of crimes against women in America and Europe are much more than Pakistan but the way of reporting there is different”, he added. He said: “In Pakistan if some incident of violence against women is committed the whole country or the whole society is blamed and it is projected that such acts are a routine in Pakistan which is totally wrong and an act against Pakistan”.

He said that the misreporting is playing very serious role in making bad image of our country. There is no logic of engaging whole society for an act of individual or of few persons. Quoting examples of Mukhataran Mai and Qandeel Balouch, he said that the violence against them was individual act and it should be taken as it was.