Strategic leadership exerts strategic thrust for goals: JCSC

Islamabad

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Friday emphasized that a strategic leader not only had a strategic direction but also exerted a strategic thrust.

“Such dynamic leadership will accrue only when the leader is well conversant with strengths and limitations of his team and is aware of contemporary thinking and challenges”, he commented.

He made the remarks while addressing the top leadership of the strategic organizations and the participants of “Senior Officers Leadership Course” at its closing ceremony.

The course was organized at Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences here. Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar also present on the occasion, said a news release.

The Chairman JCSC emphasized on the importance of value addition in deining organizational goals.

“A good leader will not only put forward a clear mission in front of his team but will also continue to add value to it, based on team’s experience and cross breeding of ideas”, he said.

The Chairman appreciated the initiative of grooming the senior leadership of strategic organizations. He dwelled at length on the spectrum of strategic leadership traits.

The course was aimed at exposing the senior leadership of strategic organizations to various leadership’s traits, providing them insight into current geo-political paradigm, promoting appreciation of contemporary security challenges and involving them in brainstorming exercises designed to help their leadership skills.

The Chairman JCSC desired continuity and enhancement in this leadership development program to effectively counter the modern day challenges while ensuring optimal use of resources.—APP