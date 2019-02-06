‘Strategic dimensions of peace and conflict in S Asia, ME’

Scholars call for studying phenomenon of proxy wars, non-state actors

Zubair Qureshi

Speakers at a seminar titled ‘Strategic Dimensions of Peace and Conflict in South Asia and the Middle East,’ called for studying causes of proxy wars and the potential impact of the non-state actors on a country’ strategic framework.

Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think tank had organized the event participated by prominent national and international scholars.

Deakin University, Australia’s professor, Prof Shahram Akbarzadeh who was the keynote speaker on the occasion, argued there was significant gap in literature on non-state actors.

He called for empirical research, along with concrete policy suggestions, on the topic, so as to mitigate the conflicts in the region, in particular South Asia and Middle East.

Senior faculty member of the Department of Government and Public Policy, NUST, Prof Rifaat Hussain said the term “proxy wars” was a contested notion.

There is no universal agreement on its definition nor on the phenomenon of wars, he said. Interestingly, proxy wars are as old as the phenomena of conventional war itself, said Prof Riffat.

Speakers noted proxy wars were instruments of state power. As to why states go for it, it was argued, it is because they are often cheap undertaking to change the status quo.

Participants also noted over the decades, much of the conflict involved non-state actors. Inter-state conflict, on the other hand, has declined. In recent times, he said tit-for-tat tactics on behalf of such actors have reduced their appeal.

Dr Ibrahim Fraihat from Doha Institute of Graduate Studies termed proxy war as an arms conflict between two parties, though one of them is not directly involved.

This way, domestic conflicts are escalated by external power intervention. At the same time, proxy war, if unresolved, can take the shape of conventional war, the most significant example was of Vietnam War.

In contemporary times, he regretted the Middle East has been rendered a stock market of proxy organizations.

Associate Professor American University in the Emirates Dubai, Prof William Gueriache was of the view that on surface, all states supported open diplomacy and multilateralism yet the survival of patronage has paved the way for foreign intervention during conflicts in the whole Middle East.

Director Policy Analysis at the Arab Center for Research & Policy Studies Doha, Dr Marwan Kablan hinted at multiplicity of actors involved in Syrian conflict, calling it as mother of conflicts in the region. Wars, they said, cannot end unless patron states achieve their interests.

Dr Shaheen Akhtar, Professor National Defence University Islamabad focused on the apprehension of Pakistan about India’s involvement in Afghanistan. She said Pakistan’s uneasy relationship with Kabul reinforces a perception of encirclement while growing US-India strategic cooperation further aggravates these apprehensions.

Dr. Muhammad Riaz Shad, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad, said fighting through proxies gives states an opportunity of deniability.

Share on: WhatsApp