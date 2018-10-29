Strange decision of Indian court

A few days ago, India’s top court delivered a ruling which astonished every person. It was declared that adultery won’t be considered a crime any more in India. Previously when people committed adultery they were jailed for five years. Undoubtedly, India is already suffering due to sexual harassment and rape cases. So, after this announcement probably the problem is going to increase manifold. Even if it won’t be considered a crime, but, honestly speaking, it is one of the biggest crimes. The reason mentioned by the five-judge bench, it is the right of every one to do sex with whoever they want. If India is eager to give the right of public then there are many rights snatched, they should be given back.

Such as, poor people should be facilitated, quality education is to be given, it should be made a corruption free country and also Hindus and Muslims fighting must be stopped. Similarly, people must make efforts against such laws because such laws only can take a country towards destruction. Besides this, it also causes the fatal diseases like AIDS, syphilis, gonorrea, chancroid and many more.

HAFEEZ ULLAH

Via email

