Stranded Indian fishermen thank Pakistan Navy for rescue

PN rescues stranded Indian fishermen

Karachi

The Pakistan Navy rescued 12 Indian fishermen who remained stranded in the sea for eight days. The Indian fishermen thanked Pakistan Navy for their rescue and chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan.

According to the officials of Pakistan Navy, the boat of Indian fishermen had shut down due to the fault in the engine, leaving them in the sea without food or first aid facilities.

The stranded fishermen sent calls for help, following which teams of Pakistan Navy reached out to them on humanitarian grounds. The medical team of Pakistan Navy provided Indian fishermen with food and medical aid, while PNS Alamgir technical team fixed faults in the boat’s engine.—TNS