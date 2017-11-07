Straining Pak-US relations

Qurat Hashmi

A friend in need is a friend indeed. However, in case of US-Pak relations, this proverb may prove wrong. Pakistan assumed itself a good friend of US from the last couple of decades. But the current scenario shows that there is a shift in United States policy towards South Asian Allies. Because today America do not acknowledge this friendship or the past efforts made by Pakistan for war on terror. There was a time when United States was supporting Pakistan against the terrorist groups and Pakistan has done a remarkable job against its war on terror. Instead of recognizing the efforts and sacrifices, US ambassador to UN called Pakistan as “a state sponsoring terrorism” and “Washington cannot tolerate any government that shelters terrorists”. Perhaps, US now chastising Pakistan because of its new regional friend ie India.

While ignoring Pakistan’s efforts and hard work against WOT, the US alliance with India became stronger, thus resulting in the Indo-US nuclear deal and NSG wavier. It allowed India to access international nuclear market. Instantaneously United States allowed India embark upon gigantic militarization, and facilitated in mounting close relations with Afghanistan in wake of bringing peace in Afghanistan. Indo-US partnership is further evolving with the major aim to counter China. Moreover it reveals an operative solicitation for India to perform an even inordinate role in South Asian region. The US unambiguously identify India’s domination over South Asia and wants India to become a regional safeguard United States ambassador to UN Niki Hely gave a very harsh speech against Pakistan, which raised the concerns of Pakistani nation and hurt the sentiments of the Pakistani people who sacrificed their lives in American imposed war against terrorism. May be, Niki is being loyal to her parental country India as she belongs to an American Sikh family of Indian origin. However, UN forum is not established for the demonstration of personal affiliations.

In her statement, she claimed that United States “really going to need” India’s help in stabilizing Afghanistan”. In such case, question gets posed what US has been doing in Afghanistan since last 17 years? All the national security issues which Pakistan has been facing from past decades are due to the consequences of its war against terrorism. To do further damages, India exploited the situation and sent its spy in Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities as evident by the confession made by the spy.

Miss Niki is evidently buttering India while saying that “US needs India’s help to keep an eye on Pakistan.” But one cannot be sorry to raise the questions such as “Is India rally that much capable and does it deserve that respectable status to Keep an eye on Pakistan? Here is an effective reminder for Miss Haley in the face of Indian spies carrying terrorist activities in Pakistan’s different areas, Kashmir, Baluchistan province, and near Pakistan’s boarder adjacent to Afghanistan. Starting from Serbijit Singh, Kashmir Singh, Ravindra khushik , sheikh shammim to Khulbushan Yadhav who were responsible for terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s soil.

Apparently India shows that it has been playing its part to manage the instability in Afghanistan but actually Indian influence is becoming a primary source of instability and insecurity in Afghanistan and Pakistan as well. This situation leads to various questions such as ‘why India is doing so and America is supporting the cause? Are India and America playing the policy of divide and rule? Both countries have their hegemonic interest in the region and India doesn’t want Pakistan to influence the region owing to its deep rooted hostility with Pakistan.

Current scenario shows the unabated geo-strategic importance of Pakistan due to CPEC project. In the long term counter policies against China and Pakistan, India does not want Pakistan and Afghanistan to be united. Simultaneously, United States wants to contain China’s presence in the region. Therefore, US are using India as an instrumental counter-force against Chinese influence in the region.

Supporting her arguments United States ambassador to UN said that “India is a nuclear power and nobody gives it a second thought. Why? Because India is a democracy that threatens no one,” this statement has two aspects. One is that does India really not threaten any one? According to an estimate of south Asian terrorism Portal 2014, there are more than 180 terrorist insurgents and extremist groups who have been operating in India from past 20 years. Moreover as per United States department of states most of them have been blacklisted by United States itself and European Union in 2012. More ever Modi government and NSCM-K is a declared terrorist organization as per India’s Act, 1967. NSCN (K) has resorted to terrorism by killing innocent civilians and security forces and engaged in other violent activities. A few years back Modi was black listed and prohibited to travel US. Then how can one expect from such government who sponsor terrorism; to keep an eye on a country from whom it has been in hostile relation since its independence. Keeping in mind the details mentioned above one cannot categories India as a state who promotes peace and do not threaten any one.

While concluding the above analysis, one can infer out that United States criterion for terrorism is very biased and it changes its allies with its changing interests with the passage of time. Pakistan has always been against the terrorism and it will continue its efforts against this root cause to cure its national security objectives. The objective behind United States policies for Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, is to prevent these countries from enjoying the prosperity. Because, once they rise they will become competitors against the US and its European allies.

— The writer is Research Associate at Strategic Vision Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]

