The story of Charles and the Leopard..!

ONCE upon a time there lived a jovial young man called Charles along with his pretty wife and three children. It was Charles’ job to look after the children in an orphanage, and he looked after the children as if they were his own. In the compound of the orphanage was an old church called St. Crispin’s, built more than a century before this tale, and built in memory of the patron saint of shoemakers.

One day as Charles was at home, having his afternoon siesta, he heard the terrified voice of his wife screaming. “There’s a tiger in the compound! There’s a tiger in the compound!” Charles who had had a hard day’s work, thinking he was in the middle of a dream, just turned over and went back to sleep, but was pulled out of his reverie by the frenzied hands of his wife. “What is it?” growled Charles. “It’s a tiger,” shouted his wife, “and it’s climbed up a tree.”

This time without a moment’s hesitation, Charles followed by his anxious wife ran out. She pointed out the tree to him, and there high above the church, lay the animal, huge and splendid. “It’s a leopard,” said Charles, “see that all the children are behind closed doors.

Charles immediately called the fire brigade and the police. The fire brigade came with their hose pipes and ladders, looked up half in dismay, half in fright, shook their heads and said that it was beyond the call of their duty. The police arrived, an army of them, with their ancient twelve bores and their crack shots. They positioned themselves around the tree and aimed.

Charles looked up into the tree, and suddenly it seemed that he was looking straight into the jet black eyes of the leopard. “No!” shouted Charles, “don’t shoot, let me call the forest department.” The police put down their guns reluctantly and waited patiently as the forest officials were called.

They came and five hours later, the leopard was injected sedatives with a tranquilizer gun, captured by the forest department and set free again in the hills of the Sahyadris in the Bamburda Forest, where I am sure it is living happily ever after. This is a true story and took place in the busy Karve Road in Pune. The leopard had come in from the forests, crossed the film institute, down the law college road and into St. Crispins. “What made you stop the police from shooting it?” I asked my friend Charles.

“In the olden days,” said Charles, “a religious place was a place any fugitive could find sanctuary in. When I looked up into the tree and into the leopard’s eyes it seemed as if that was what the leopard was pleading for……..sanctuary. The leopard came here to be safe. All I did was adhere to an age old custom……I gave it sanctuary…!”

Related