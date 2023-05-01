Stormy rains inundate different areas of Balochistan

Several areas were affected by rain and stormy winds in Balochistan on Monday. It rained heavily in Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Noshki, Ziarat, Kech, Gwadar, Lasbela Makran Division, but there was no downpour in Harnai, Loralai, Koh-e-Sulaiman range of the Balochistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 7 mm rain was recorded in Quetta, Lasbela and 6 mm in Sibi, 2 mm in Gwadar and 1 mm in Jiwani.

PMD forecasted the weather to remain partly cloudy in most parts of the province, adding that strong winds and thundershowers are expected in Quetta, Khuzdar, Ziarat, Barkhan, Chaman, Kalat, Dalbandin, Awaran, Panjgur, Kharan and Lasbela.

Meanwhile, people are facing difficulties due to the weather condition. Traffic has been suspended at various places of Harnai-Punjab highway due to flood rails, while Mirani dam almost reached to the utmost level after rain in Kech. The water level has reached 243.70 feet and the spillway level in Mirani dam is 244 feet.

Rain with wind and thunderstorm is also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours. However, isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region.—NNI