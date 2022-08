Islamabad: The official website of StromFiber – a renowned Pakistani internet service provider – has been reportedly hacked by Indian hackers.

The website showed an Indian flag with a “thank you” note to the Indian Army.

“Thank you to all the brave fighters who sacrificed lives to make us one of the greatest and proudest nations in the world,” says the note.

The hacker noted that they were tired of “sniffing” into Pakistan’s Defence data.

