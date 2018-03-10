StormFiber launches Premium Services

Islamabad

In lieu with its vision to connect the people of Pakistan to superior quality internet, StormFiber has officially announced the launch of its premium Internet, TV and Phone services to the City of Flowers, Peshawar recently. Backed by Cybernet’s robust network and on-ground staff, StormFiber is well on its way to realise its vision of a connected Pakistan. Present at the launch event were Chief Executive Officer, Cyber Internet Services Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Danish Ali Lakhani; Chief Operating Officer Mr. Maroof Ali Shahani; Managing Director of StormFiber, Mr. Fawad Yousuf Laher and Mr. Qaiser Alam Secretary Information KPK among various other notable personalities. The initial key areas in Peshawar where StormFiber will be providing its services will be Peshawar Cantt, University Town, Shami Colony, Gulbahar and Hayatabad Phase 5. StormFiber is Pakistan’s most reliable Fiber To The Home (FTTH) internet, television and telephone services provider. powered by Cybernet, Pakistan’s leading ISP. Qaiser Alam Secretary Information KPK, commended StormFiber’s unrelenting efforts to empower the people of Pakistan with its internet services.—PR