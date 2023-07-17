The relentless wave of inflation continues to wreak havoc in the provincial capital of Peshawar, with ginger prices reaching an all-time high. However, the district administration assures the public that they are diligently monitoring and enforcing the official price list for various food items.

A visit to the bustling vegetables and fruit markets unveiled the ongoing surge in prices. Ginger, in particular, skyrocketed to an astonishing Rs. 1250 per kilogram. Garlic and lemon witnessed a significant increase from Rs. 140 to Rs. 320 per kilogram, while onions are being sold at Rs. 50, tomatoes at Rs. 80, green peppers at Rs. 80, peas at Rs. 250, okra at Rs. 90, and turnips at Rs. 80 per kilogram.

Furthermore, potatoes are priced at Rs. 110, kachalo at Rs. 130, cauliflower at Rs. 120, eggplant at Rs. 30, and zucchini and tenda at Rs. 100 per kilogram in the market.

Among fruits, apples have soared to Rs. 450, mangoes to Rs. 350, and peaches to Rs. 220 per kilogram. Cherries are being sold at Rs. 430, potatoes at Rs. 260, and bananas at Rs. 200 per dozen. The price of live chicken has surged by five rupees per kilogram, now reaching Rs. 460 per kilogram. Throughout the week, prices have steadily climbed, as the earlier rate for live chicken stood at Rs. 445 per kilogram. Among fruits, apples reached Rs 400, mango Rs 250, peach Rs 220 per kg.—INP