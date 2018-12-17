Stories of Husna Sheikh reflect true picture of Pakistani society

Naseeba Sath Jaey launched

Zubair Qureshi

Hailing from a literary and traditional family, Husna Abbasi Sheikh’s short stories have all the ingredients of a story—plot, characterization, dialogue, climax. The fact these stories are taken from real life incidents give all the more appeal to them.

These views were expressed at the launching ceremony of Sheikh’s maiden collection of short stories “Naseeba Sath Jaey,” a 16-story book published by Modern Book Depot. Islamabad’s literary & cultural organization “Idara-e-Adb-o-Saqafat” had organized the event at the Islamabad Club.

Eminent writer Muhammad Hameed Shahid presided over the ceremony while those who highlighted various aspects of these stories and spoke about the writer included Dr Ahmed Quidwai, Dr Khaleeq-uz-Zaman, Shama Khalid, Afshan Abbasi (elder sister of Husna Sheikh), Zakir Shah and Farkhanda Shamim.

Speaking about the stories weaved skillfully by the writer, Hameed Shahid said these are stories of Pakistani society and have taken their content from everyday’s life events including family tensions, typical rivalries, stories of loyalty and betrayal which are the tradition of Eastern and have beauty of their own.

These stories, he said reflect true picture of Pakistani society. Since the writer belongs to a well-known literary family, she has carried forward the tradition of writing true stories, said he.

Husna Sheikh has seen life very closely and writes candidly about its various aspects highlighting human moods and their various shades and grades including sadness, happiness, various layers of mirth and merry.

Shama Khalid said stories of Husna Abbasi Sheikh reflected the deeper layers of life. Her stories are deeply immersed in society and the environment which we are breathing in.

These stories increase contribute to one’s knowledge and add something new to it she said adding Husna Sheikh didn’t see life in a dream but walks along with others in the journey of life.

The book is based on true stories and makes people scattered around part of it in a very beautiful manner. It is simple and easy to understand. Eminent scholar Dr Quidwai said Husna has inherited literary germs as her mother was short story writer and father a poet.

Dr Khaliq-uz-Zaman said after reading Husna’s stories he came to know about his own profession and learnt something new about life.

Noted writer, poet and anchorperson, Farkhanda Shamim said in her stories the readers find a homely feeling and see how humans work hard to make the both ends meet. These stories are about simple human feelings of love, hate, friendship, rivalry, truth and hypocrisy. The 135-page book is available at bookstores of the twin cities for Rs350 only.

