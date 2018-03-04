Stop us if you can, says Maryam

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday expressed happiness after the party won over 14 seats in the Senate elections.

PML-N backed independent candidates have bagged 15 Senate seats across the country according to unofficial and unverified results as more results are expected to come in shortly. “No worldly power or conspiracy can defeat someone who has help from God,” Maryam tweeted. She also appreciated party leaders for supporting the party and remaining steadfast in difficult times.

The PML-N is expected to replace the PPP as the largest party in the upper house after Saturday’s election. Speaking to media outside Punjab Assembly, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Muslim League-N’s victory in Senate elections proved that Nawaz Sharif cannot be subtracted.

The minister said his party’s victory in Saturday’s elections is Nawaz’s triumph. “It was in accordance with the PML-N’s majority in Punjab and without horse-trading,” he said. Rana described the successful conduct of Senate elections as “democracy’s victory and defeat of its enemies.”