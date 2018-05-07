Stop the brain drain

Nighat Leghari

I did not intend to public my domestic matters or giving display of outstanding intelligence or educational distinctions of my son but when my son showed reluctance to come back to Pakistan from Europe I am forced to reveal a few realities about the matter. I have got only one son and no other child. He is working as Chief Engineer in Space Control System in Europe in the tender age of 32 years. He has been on the top of the list and honoured throughout in his educational career. He also took the Gold Medal from NUST in engineering. My husband is a heart patient but we have to visit him every year for the last 9 years only for 90 days (because of European Laws). When we ask our son to live with us in Pakistan he has a story that follows in my column.

My son gave the bitter truth which my readers should hear in his own tongue, he said is it not a rhetoric assessment that an astonishing good talent is here in Pakistan and our Fulbright scholars have proven it in all the fields. But have we ever pondered at the point that after having completed their education abroad why majority of the scholars prefer to live and do not return to their homeland and serve its down trodden people? The bitter truth is that “Unminded with the environmental agents like cold weather, cultural clashes and many other dreadful conditions abroad” we, overwhelmed with the high hopes and zeal to serve our homeland and its people but when we get back we are treated very unfairly and paid lowest. In Pakistan an average salary of an Assistant Professor is very low as compared to similar position in Europe or the US. Coming out of a typical patriotic argument we are pushed into more inferioty complex when our public and private sectors hire foreign experts to run all the big projects and units in our country. Consequently the foreign workforce is capturing all our big entities.

Pakistan has put many units on the market table, selling off the big projects like PTCL and Steel Mills to foreign companies (with the view that it will bring financial stability and invite more investors to the country) but the selling off the big projects brought always hick to the price of the products. Similarly it happened in the case of our workforce. Our Fulbright scholars have proven their talent in all the fields abroad and that is why they earned respect and high earnings there but when to shape the destiny of their own homeland on their return they are discouraged and humiliated. They say that the rate of discovery and invention is very fast in Europe and USA and while studying over there they learn and gain a lot and we as a workforce want to fight against all the evils and crises in our country, but we are made to invest all our skills abroad. Europe and USA have become a land of opportunity for them.

To support our Fulbright scholars the US Agency for International Development has allocated $ 15 millions to study in USA. It has also planned to provide up to $ 75 million over the next four years for further support to Pakistani Fulbright scholars for their education. The US Congress has committed to provide all this amount. In Pakistan the US Ambassador explained in a meeting with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan that the financial support which US is providing or intend to provide prospectively is meant to make these scholars able to contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and social uplift. The developed countries have fixed price tags on the heads of our Fulbrights and utilize their skill and talent for their own countries and the people. The pondering point is that even many developing countries rely upon their own workforce. They rarely hire foreign skill for their big projects. China has set an example of it, if it sends its Fulbright scholars to the US or Europe for studies they are strictly subjected to the law of their country and are called back soon after having completed their education abroad and this law is strictly enforced by the government of China.

The 9/11 has brought grand global changes. Now US and European countries are a bit reluctant to accept our Fulbright scholars and may not open their research to them in their high profile universities in future. If our Higher Education Commission takes an SOS notice to the situation and provide facilities of research work and guarantee of jobs to the Fulbright scholars it will bring due advantage to the country and the nation. Research work in Pakistan will bring a good name and importance to Pakistan and the skills of Fulbright could be utilised for the developments of our country. The high salaries will make them to live on their own land which will bring a stop to the charge rates of the doctors, engineers and other professionals and the parents of offshore children will have a sigh of relief and peace too.

– The writer is senior journalist based in Multan.