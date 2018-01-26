Stop targeting feelings

Stop targeting the sentiments of any nation for only earning more money. Movies should be made only on these events whereby all nations without exception could be inspired for the welfare of others and breathe spirit of being altruist into them not egoist, since the movie plays a significant role among society and furthermore, not only children but some mature also regard movie actors as a trainer and teacher in their lives.

At last, the movie Padmavat must be stopped, its releasing, in case it will actually, hurt feelings of any community.

MOHD AABID

Hyderabad

Related