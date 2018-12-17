Stop smoking

It is true that smoking is very dangerous for people, but unfortunately still people are smoking. Smoke causes lung diseases and it can affect those who are sitting beside a smoker which is called passive smoking. Cigarette smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths each year in the United States alone. This is nearly one in five deaths. If we calculate all over the world, then it is unthinkable. Smoking causes many diseases for example, oral cancer, lung cancer, nicotine dependence, sudden infant death syndrome, addiction, craving and many more diseases. The top countries where smoking is rampant are: Montenegro, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia. In Slovenia, 6 trillion cigarettes are estimated to be consumed by people. Pakistan is not an exception; over here people also smoke heavily. People should know the importance of their life. I hope my brothers will discard this practice in their own benefit.

REHMAT SHAFIQUE

Turbat, Balochistan

Share on: WhatsApp