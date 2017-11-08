Stop politics of deceit on Kashmir: Farooq to New Delhi

Srinagar

National Conference President and Member Parliament of Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday impressed upon government of India for ceasing its “half hearted measures and political deceit towards resolution of Kashmir issue.”

Castigating the present and previous governments in New Delhi, Dr Abdullah said, “It is because of their persistently miscalculated approach that Kashmir has been going through the turmoil of worst kind; their repeated deception that people of Kashmir do not even have an iota of faith on central government and its political initiatives.”

He made these remarks at a public rally in Machil kupwara today on the last day of his four day tour of the LoC areas in the frontier district of Kupwara. Dr Abdullah expressed grief and angst over GoI’s policy and said that their continuous indifference and rigidity towards J&K and its people is breeding feelings of estrangement and dissociation among people of the state.

“New Delhi should understand that iron fist and subjugation has never yielded positive results anywhere. Same is the case with Kashmir where it’s because of these things that situation has deteriorated over the years. It’s high time that the policy makers realize the gravity of situation and start to look at Kashmir empathetically and not merely as a law and order problem,” he said.

The National Conference president said, “Maharaja Hari Singh acceded to the Union of India on three conditions unique to state of J&K.—KMS