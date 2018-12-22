Stop making memes

For the past few days, or should I say months, you have observed a new trend taking over the social media. Yes it’s none other than the respected “meme”. Sometimes it is about ‘friendship’, while sometimes its about some sort of political affair. But what this ‘meme’ really is. Nothing, but an activity to pass our leisure or to have some fun. But nowadays this meme is intermixing with Islamic views and values and causing real turbulence between people of different sects.

As you all are very familiar with the new video about ‘the Nepalese Shia’ which also couldn’t escape from the fertile hands of a toun of memes that resulted is nothing but a great deal of conflict between sects. People belonging to one sect make memes that are against another’s views and vice versa. What has happened to us? Why are we falling apart when we believe in the same God, the one and only Allah.

At the end of the day I would say that before judging others we should take our own assessment that what we really are? Are we perfect enough to judge others? So the answer is ‘No’! C’mon. It’s high time now for us to be united on one platform and stop promoting and supporting content that tear us apart

AYMEN FATIMA

Karachi

