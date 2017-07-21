Stop littering

Littering has now become a common habit in our society. As we can get evidence from everywhere like parks, picnic places and roads are heavily loads by the garbage. However, our good customs or bad customs have a severe influence on our environment and the habit of littering is terribly affecting our atmosphere. Many people think it is only the responsibly of the government officials to clean the area, which is the root cause of this issue. If the individuals take responsibility of their own garbage and throw into the proper dump area. It will not only aid to clean the environment but also create the sense of responsibility among the individuals. I would like to request to all the citizens to become a responsible member of society, to make our environment clean and healthy.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

Related