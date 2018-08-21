Stop hurting Muslim sentiments

REPEATEDLY, the Western countries have hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims under the garb of unbridled freedom of expression, which at all will not help promote peace and interfaith harmony. A politician from the Netherlands Geert Wilders is now holding a competition of blasphemous caricatures, which has sent a wave of anger and resentment across the Muslim world including Pakistan as indeed no Muslim can tolerate disgrace to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Expressing sentiments of the nation, the Federal Cabinet at its maiden meeting and the Foreign Office Monday strongly condemned the planned blasphemous competition by the Dutch politician. The Charge d’affaires of the Netherlands was also summoned to the Foreign Office and a strong protest was lodged with him on the matter. Pakistan’s Ambassador in The Hague has also been instructed to forcefully raise the issue with the Dutch government along with Ambassadors of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member States. In fact it is not the first time that the Netherlands is holding such controversial profane cartoon competition but in the past also such acts have frequently been committed by this country as well as other European countries which we understand have a malicious intent to target the noblest personality of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in order to play with the sentiments of Muslims and mock their belief. This indeed is not freedom of expression but clearly reflects the ugly and extremist mindset that exists in the European society. Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari very rightly made the point that while European States immediately imprison those, who in their ‘freedom of expression’, question the veracity of ‘Holocaust’, it is unfortunate that Islam and Muslims do not get the same protection of their human rights as citizens of European States. It is now responsibility of all Muslim countries, merely sticking to verbal condemnation, to also take practical steps against the countries involved in hurting religious sentiments of the Ummah. No Muslim can tolerate the abuse of holy personalities and they expect their rulers to take a firm stand. The forthcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled on the sidelines of the 73rd session of United Nations General Assembly in New York next month. During this meeting the Muslim countries should send a loud and clear message that the desecration of holy personalities is not acceptable to them at all. They should firm up an action plan against the Netherlands if it goes ahead with the blasphemous competitions. The first step should be to boycott all Netherlands products and cut off diplomatic and trade ties with it until the country takes necessary action against the profaner and initiate steps that prevent holding of such events in future.

